Museums across the world are sending each other virtual bouquets

Spare a thought for the world’s museums and galleries. In the space of only a few weeks they’ve been told to completely shut up shop and halt their usual programming. Some (like the NGV and Melbourne Museum) are dipping their toes into the online realm with livestreamed events and tours.

And some are simply sending each other virtual bouquets because it’s a nice way to show solidarity. Since March 24, museums around the world have been sending each other floral art and objects held in their collections with the hashtag #MuseumBouquet. While they might not be sending literal bouquets, the trend has turned into a beautiful way to admire the world’s museums and their collections from afar.

Dear @americanart, we wanted to brighten your day with these apple blossoms by American painter Martin Johnson Heade.



🌷We hope this #MuseumBouquet makes you smile today! 😊 pic.twitter.com/d63vSZKWT5 — New-York Historical Society (@NYHistory) March 24, 2020



According to artnet, the trend and hashtag was started by the New-York Historical Society who sent a painting of apple blossoms by 19th century American painter Martin Johnson Heade, to The Smithsonian American Art Museum and Renwick Gallery. The Smithsonian then sent its H. Lyman Saÿen painting, ‘Anemones’, to Akron Art Museum in Ohio and the trend was born.





Here in Australia galleries like the NGV, Queensland Art Gallery and Gallery of Modern Art and the National Art Gallery.



