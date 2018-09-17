Naked For Satan is no longer doing 50 cent pintxos

For the uninitiated, Fitzroy hotspot Naked for Satan has spent the past eight years charging customers for toothpicks, which they then use to skewer their pintxos. These Spanish-style pintxos are comprised of a slice of sourdough decked out with a medley of delicious savoury toppings. The best part? They sell them for 50 cents a pop.

This week, however, marks the end of an era as Naked for Satan puts to rest their classic bite-sized pintxos.

Apparently, patrons have devoured over five million of the crusty morsels over the years. The team has decided to retire the super popular tapas style, with plans to usher in a new concept for the downstairs entrance to the bar in October. Stay tuned for updates!