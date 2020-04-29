Pick up dinner cooked by Karen Martini and Philippa Sibley

If we are going to be talking household names of Melbourne's hospitality greats, Karen Martini is certainly one of them. Another is the Queen of Desserts, Philippa Sibley. You probably wouldn't expect to find both of them cooking dinner in a wine bar for you to take home, but stranger things have happened. We hear that this collaboration could be a weekly thing, but it is dependent on tonight's demand.

Denton Wine Bar is opening its kitchen to break up its excellent grocery offering with Martini's 'Mediterranean-ish' style food. Tonight (and hopefully every Wednesday), she will cook up a different five-course meal that will only cost $50 for you to pick up between 6-8pm. If you have a sweet tooth and can't have dinner without dessert, Sibley will be providing the sugar hit for an additional $15. As for booze, you're picking up dinner from a wine shop, you do the maths.

This week's menu is:

Arab bread with fresh Zaatar and yoghurt curd

Fried sardines with a cumin mayonnaise on a green chilli, roasted lemon, dried olive and dill salad

Heirloom tomatoes and figs with a burnt honey and sherry dressing

Fresh and roasted fennel with mint, parsley and citrus

Confit wild rabbit with porcini and chestnut gnocchetti

Pre-order by calling 0482 959 255 or sending Denton Wine Bar a message over Instagram. Orders will be available to pick up from Denton Wine Bar between 6-8pm.

