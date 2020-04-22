Get Mimosa Rock Oysters that were destined for Australia's finest restaurants delivered to you

Quality produce is usually a thing reserved for restaurants. Farmers, fishermen and producers sell to distributors, who in turn, sell to restaurants. This is a model that worked six weeks ago, but due to the closure of restaurants and bars, a lot of farmers are left with a glut of produce and nowhere for it to go.

Mimosa Rock Oysters is one of these businesses who used to sell its oysters direct to restaurants (like Saint Peter and QT Canberra). Now, it is making its A-grade, wild-caught, Nelson Lagoon and Wapengo Lake oysters (located within Mimosa Rocks National Park) available for you to purchase directly with free, overnight delivery if you live within the metro Melbourne area.

Small and medium-sized oysters are available, both exhibiting a rich, creamy texture, mild brine and mineral intensity that is unique to Sydney Rock bivalves. Each of the oysters is a minimum of three years old and arrive live to your door. If stored in the box it has come in, between 10-17 degrees and away from the light, you will be able to keep them for one to two weeks (if they last that long). When you are ready to eat them, but pop them in your fridge for an hour before you start shucking.

The minimum order for Mimosa Rock Oysters is three dozen, and depending on the size of the oyster, you'll be paying just under $2 apiece – that's cheap. All you need is a shucker (also available for purchase) and some space in the cupboard. Shop here.

