Pidapipó is giving away free gelato this week

In case you missed it, Carlton’s gelato giant Pidapipó recently opened in the CBD. To celebrate this momentous occasion, they’re giving away free scoops on Friday April 20.

Drop by Pidapipó’s Degraves Street store between noon and 3pm on the day to get a scoop of velvety smooth Pidapipó gelato for free. The new CBD store has your favourite original flavours as well as some inventive varieties unique to the city outlet.

There’s dulce de leche, black sesame and malted chocolate gelato to choose from as well as four different granitas. With winter fast approaching, make the most of the forecasted good weather with a scoop of gelato in the sunshine.

Find Pidapipó in the city at 8 Degraves Street. They’re open from noon to 11pm daily with free scoops available Friday April 20 between noon and 3pm.