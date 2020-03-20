Prahran Market is hosting a market day especially for the elderly

If we’ve learned one thing in the last few weeks, it’s that some Melburnians react to stressful situations by channeling their inner locust. Despite official advice that food hoarding is not necessary or helpful, supermarket shelves have been cleared of everything from pasta to mince. Don’t get us started on the toilet paper situation.

This increased demand has made it hard for the elderly or those living with disabilities to buy groceries. Earlier this week Coles and Woolworths announced a daily shopping hour specifically for these vulnerable groups and now Prahran Market is following suit.

The southside fresh food market has announced that it will open out of regular trading hours to allow the elderly and people living with disabilities (plus their carers) to tick off their grocery shopping in relative peace.

The special market day will take place on Wednesday, March 25 from 9am until noon. Keep in mind only selected traders will be open, but shoppers should be able to stock up on essential foods like fresh produce, fish, meat and dairy.

Only two entrances to the market will be open (one on Commercial Road and one on Elizabeth Street), and security will be checking for ID and the relevant concession cards at the entrances. Visit Prahran Market’s website for more information.