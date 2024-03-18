Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Chris Lucas, CEO of Lucas Restaurants with Chin Chin's executive chef Benjamin Cooper.
Photograph: Kate Pascoe

PSA: A new Chin Chin restaurant is coming soon to Geelong's football stadium

Famed restaurateur Chris Lucas is bringing DJs, exclusive new dishes and Chin Chin's epic 'Feed Me' feasts to the AFL party

Lauren Dinse
Written by
Lauren Dinse
Advertising

Since opening in the middle of 2011, Chin Chin has risen to be one of the brightest success stories in Melbourne's hospo scene – and notoriously, one of the hardest spots for nabbing a table. From winning our People's Choice gong at the Time Out Melbourne Food and Drink Awards back in 2013, to attracting a slew of international celebrities over the years since, it seems this enduringly popular Flinders Lane restaurant remains a firm favourite in the hearts and minds of Melburnians. 

Now a new chapter is in the cards for Chin Chin, which is set to branch out with a regional outpost in Geelong this April. The eatery will be a year-long pop-up called Club Chin Chin, situated at the GMHBA Stadium and part of a $142 million project to upgrade the legendary sporting venue. Chris Lucas, head of Lucas Group (Grill Americano, Society, LillianYakimono), has spent five months spearheading the big move and speaks fondly of its connection to Geelong's footy culture.

“As a boy from Geelong, it is beyond my wildest dreams to be able to bring one of Australia’s most loved restaurants to my hometown, and the home of my beloved AFL team the Geelong Cats,” said restaurateur Chris Lucas. Visitors can expect the same funky vibes and Southeast Asian share-style plates Chin Chin's Melbourne and Sydney venues are famous for, including the signature 'Feed Me' menu, a la carte options and exclusive new dishes that are yet to be unveiled. 

Footy fans can book a table before a game, while local guests from the Bellarine Peninsula and Surf Coast will also be able to drop in throughout the year for lunch and dinner. The 200-seater will be aglow with the brand's signature neon pink lighting, with a program of live DJs and fun footy-centric events set to further enliven the space.

Lucas noted, “While Club Chin Chin is a pop-up for now, we would love to stay in Geelong forever. If everyone loves the restaurant, then why wouldn’t we. We’ll be using this opportunity to work closely with the Geelong Football Club to be a positive addition to the local area, by providing employment opportunities and giving back to the community.”

Club Chin Chin is set to open in late April – visit the website for more information. Watch this space for more details as they unfold.

RECOMMENDED:

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.