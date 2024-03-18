PSA: A new Chin Chin restaurant is coming soon to Geelong's football stadium

Since opening in the middle of 2011, Chin Chin has risen to be one of the brightest success stories in Melbourne's hospo scene – and notoriously, one of the hardest spots for nabbing a table. From winning our People's Choice gong at the Time Out Melbourne Food and Drink Awards back in 2013, to attracting a slew of international celebrities over the years since, it seems this enduringly popular Flinders Lane restaurant remains a firm favourite in the hearts and minds of Melburnians.

Now a new chapter is in the cards for Chin Chin, which is set to branch out with a regional outpost in Geelong this April. The eatery will be a year-long pop-up called Club Chin Chin, situated at the GMHBA Stadium and part of a $142 million project to upgrade the legendary sporting venue. Chris Lucas, head of Lucas Group (Grill Americano, Society, Lillian, Yakimono), has spent five months spearheading the big move and speaks fondly of its connection to Geelong's footy culture.

“As a boy from Geelong, it is beyond my wildest dreams to be able to bring one of Australia’s most loved restaurants to my hometown, and the home of my beloved AFL team the Geelong Cats,” said restaurateur Chris Lucas. Visitors can expect the same funky vibes and Southeast Asian share-style plates Chin Chin's Melbourne and Sydney venues are famous for, including the signature 'Feed Me' menu, a la carte options and exclusive new dishes that are yet to be unveiled.

Footy fans can book a table before a game, while local guests from the Bellarine Peninsula and Surf Coast will also be able to drop in throughout the year for lunch and dinner. The 200-seater will be aglow with the brand's signature neon pink lighting, with a program of live DJs and fun footy-centric events set to further enliven the space.

Lucas noted, “While Club Chin Chin is a pop-up for now, we would love to stay in Geelong forever. If everyone loves the restaurant, then why wouldn’t we. We’ll be using this opportunity to work closely with the Geelong Football Club to be a positive addition to the local area, by providing employment opportunities and giving back to the community.”

Club Chin Chin is set to open in late April – visit the website for more information. Watch this space for more details as they unfold.

