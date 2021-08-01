Restaurateur Chris Lucas, behind Kisumé and Chin Chin, has opened up a brand new restaurant in the CBD

After three years in the making, Chris Lucas’s highly anticipated restaurant Society has finally opened its doors. Lucas, the man behind Melbourne restaurants such as Chin Chin and Kisumé, worked with chef Martin Benn and Vicki Wild (known for their work at the now-closed Sydney restaurant Sepia) to create a luxe modern dining experience in the CBD.

Located inside the 80 Collins Street precinct, Society consists of four sections: the lounge, a private dining area, the main dining room and Lillian Terrace. The terrace overlooks the famed fashion store of its namesake, Melbourne icon Lillian Wightman.

Melbourne architecture and design duo Ryan Russell and Byron George designed the space with the fit-out featuring crystal chandeliers, a bar made from a single section of marble and aesthetic influences from the Art Deco, Mid-century, Art Nouveau and Brutalist styles.

While the venue is eye-catching, the main event is the menu designed by chef Martin Benn. Divided into six sections, the menu features both Eurocentric and Japanese-inspired dishes, with two main restaurant areas – each serving a different cuisine.

Whichever restaurant area you're dining in there will be a different menu. Some of the dishes include the Blackmore Wagyu beef rib cap served with wasabi butter, sweet onion and Japanese pickle, and the soy-glazed roast duck leg served with grilled cucumber, caviar lentils and apple.

To complete the experience, there are two by-the-glass wine lists curated by Loic Avril, one of the world’s best sommeliers. His cellars are on display for those who wish to browse before selecting a wine, and you can also choose from a list of over 40 top-notch vintage wines.

If you’d prefer a cocktail, the lounge specialises in Martinis and old-school cocktails made with vintage spirits. Try a Caviar Martini made with vodka infused with caviar, served with a pretzel filled with smoked cream cheese and topped with, you guessed it, caviar.



Lunch and dinner reservations can be made on the website.