Rocco's Bologna Discoteca is back for three days only

Be reunited with the juicy meatball sub of your dreams once more

There are sandwiches, and there are sandwiches. Here at Time Out, we're serious about anything swaddled in carbs, and we even have our own dedicated list to Melbourne's best sandwiches.

One of our favourites last year was the polpette number swimming in sugo, salsa verde, Rocco’s white sauce and lashing of Parmigiano by Rocco's Bologna Discoteca (aka the team behind Poodle Bar and Bistro), who had a good thing going during lockdown last year with their temporary Italian American inspired sandwich biz, and many of us were sad to see it go. But, we come bearing good news – Rocco's Bologna is back, baby. But only for three days.

Operating out of Poodle (who also made it to our list of top 60 restaurants in Melbourne), the team will be slinging its juicy meatball subs, bologna sangas, eggplant parm, bone marrow garlic bread, shoestring chippies and more, plus a few new additions – a chook foot cacciatore and a pizza pocket stuffed with pine mushrooms, provolone and truffle. Ooft.

Run, don't walk, to Poodle Bar and Bistro from midday onwards on Friday, June 4 to Sunday, June 6 to get amongst it. Be quick, as the team will close up shop each day once they've sold out.

