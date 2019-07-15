Shujinko Express is giving away 50 free bowls of ramen

Shujinko, Melbourne's fastest-expanding ramen group, is opening a new outpost in St Collins Lane. Sadly, this outpost won't be open 24 hours a day, but it will be slinging bowls of thick, tonkotsu ramen, golden-brown nuggets of fried chicken and crispy-bottomed gyoza.

To celebrate the launch, Shujinko will be giving away 50 bowls of its famed 12-hour tonkotsu ramen topped with charsu. All you have to do is be one of the first 50 people there and bam, there's your free lunch. Another plus is that it is located upstairs in the food hall, so if you plan to wait in line, you'll be doing it away from the bone-tingling chill from the arctic blast.

Soup's up!

Free ramen will be happening on Tuesday, July 16 at Shujinko Express, level 2 of St Collins Lane from midday.