Supernormal is opening a pop-up in South Yarra

Supernormal has been offering takeout from its Flinders Lane outpost as well as St Kilda this whole time (as well as home delivery through Providoor). But if you happen to be between the two, you've now got a South Yarra option as well. A Supernormal Kiosk is popping up at The Botanical for two weeks from July 23 through August 2, dispensing takeaway meals as well as finish-at-home kits.

The menu will include Supernormal favourites alongside some original items only available at the new location. Although it has yet to be finalised, the sample menu includes items like Szechuan chicken noodle salad with sesame, pickles and chilli oil; confit duck bao with Shanghai vinegar and plum sauce; and slow-cooked Xinjiang lamb pancakes with coriander and mint sauce.

What better motivation for a lap around the Tan?

Supernormal Kiosk will be open 11am-7pm, Thursday through Sunday, until Aug 2.

Looking for more great takeaway ideas? Here's a comprehensive list for you.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Melbourne. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

Share the story