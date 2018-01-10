Take a look at Adelphi Hotel’s brand new rooftop pool deck

Adelphi Hotel’s rooftop pool was probably one of the most photographed pools in Melbourne for a while there. The cantilevering, glass-bottomed pool juts out over Flinders Lane, nestled between office buildings, laneways and Supernormal. But for the past year, the rooftop has been undergoing some serious renovations.

Luckily, the wait is now over. The CBD hotel has unveiled their newly refurbed rooftop – and boy is she a beaut.

Photograph: Meagan Harding

The rooftop deck has had a swanky makeover, with the pool now 13.5 metres long, including that one-metre cantilevering section.

Photograph: Meagan Harding

The styling has been done by Melbourne stylists Gloss Creative, with furniture coming from Aussie furniture designers Grazia and Co. Sit by the pool or get comfy under the huge 5x5 metre umbrella which provides shade up top.

Photograph: Meagan Harding

Food and drinks are available to be ordered from downstairs and can be delivered to you up on the pool deck, and they estimate around 60 to 70 people can fit on the new deck, which you can hire out for functions and parties.

Photograph: Meagan Harding

The best part? Pool access isn't just limited to hotel guests! General public visitors can fork out $35 to access the pool, which includes towel hire. Just ring up before you plan on going to make sure there aren't any private parties on.

Photograph: Meagan Harding

Adelphi Hotel will be celebrating their new rooftop and recent collab with local gin distillers Four Pillars with Adelphi Four Pillars Fridays. Running every Friday night from January 19 to March 30, the rooftop will be shilling Four Pillars drinks and food from Om Nom. Read all about it here.