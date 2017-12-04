Taylor Swift has announced a 2018 Australian tour

We heard rumblings of an Australian tour last month, but now it's official: Taylor Swift is coming to Australia in October and November 2018.

TSwift will be kicking off her Reputation stadium tour in Perth in late October, then she'll be shuffling on to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane before heading across to New Zealand.

Her sole Melbourne date has been set for Friday October 26 at Etihad Stadium. If you're freaking out that Taylor will only be doing one show in Melbourne, don't fret. Her next show is slated for Friday November 2 in Sydney, which means there's plenty of time in between that for more shows to be announced.

She'll be playing all the hits from Reputation, including 'Look What You Made Me Do', 'Gorgeous' and 'Ready For It?' as well as a bank of old hits.

If you're a subscriber to taylorswift.com, you'll get the opportunity to purchase tickets in advance on Tuesday December 12. The remaining general public tickets will go on sale Friday December 15 at noon via Live Nation.