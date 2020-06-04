The 1,000 Steps and Warburton Redwoods are closing for more than two weeks

If you were thinking about visiting the 1,000 Steps or Warburton Redwood Forest this long weekend, well, don’t. Parks Victoria is closing both sites from Friday, June 5 until (brace yourself) 11.59pm on Sunday, June 21.

The 16-day closure is due to unprecedented visitation that is preventing physical distancing measures at both sites. Put simply, too many of y’all are visiting. And we get it – both the 1,000 Steps and Redwood Forest are gloriously beautiful and close to the city. But the epidemic is not over, and the closures have been put in place for the public’s safety.

While most parks across Victoria are now open, some closures are still in effect so check the Parks Victoria website before you leave home. Parks Victoria is also reminding long weekend day trippers to observe physical distancing measures (maintain 1.5 metres from others), not gather in groups larger than 20, avoid regularly busy parks and sites, bring hand sanitiser and to be prepared for cold weather (and snow if relevant).

If the car park is full when you arrive at your destination, don’t join a queue or park illegally – turn around and go somewhere else (so it’s a good idea to have a few possible destinations in mind when you leave home). If a site is closed, do not jump railings or barriers that have been set up. There are around 3,000 parks in Victoria – consider travelling to a lesser known one this long weekend.

