The best cheap eat in Sydney is popping up in Melbourne

There's not much that makes us jealous of our northern cousins, especially in the world of food and drink. Their bizarre licensing and lockout laws do not exactly encourage creativity in Sydney's bar scene, but we will admit they do have some pretty good food. Time Out Sydney's best cheap eat of 2017, UME Burger, is serving up burgers with a Japanese twist, and the idea has tickled our tastebuds.

Luckily we don't need to hop on a plane to experience them for ourselves, as UME Burger is popping up at Asian hawker-style food hall HWKR for 13 weeks.

We will be the first lucky ducks to try UME's new range of hot dogs. The kansai dog with pickled wakame, Japanese mayo, tonkatsu sauce, arare (snow crackers) and katsuobushi (dried bonito flakes), anyone? Yes please.

UME Burger's hot dogs will be available until November.