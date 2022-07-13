The brand new Aussie cast for the upcoming tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is here! It has been more than 30 years since Andrew Lloyd Webber’s much-loved musical was performed in Australia, so we reckon it's well past time to revisit this classic show. Especially when it is starring Aussie musical theatre darlings Euan Fistrovic Doidge and former Australian Idol, Paulini.

Joseph will open in Melbourne in November, which will be the first staging of this newly reimagined production outside of the UK. Euan Fistrovic Doidge will be stepping into the shoes (or rather, the colourful coat) of Joseph. Currently grabbing attention in the national tour of Cruel Intentions: the ’90s Musical, now touring Sydney after a hugely popular Melbourne run, Doidge is well known to Australian audiences having starred as Tony Manero in Saturday Night Fever, Felicia in Priscilla Queen of the Desert, and as Marius in Les Misérables.

Fijian-born songstress Paulini needs no introduction to anyone who saw her soar to the final four in the first season of Australian Idol and top the charts with both her solo career and time with pop group the Young Divas. She has proven herself a powerful presence in musical theatre too, starring in The Bodyguard Musical, Saturday Night Fever, the 50th Anniversary of Hair the Musical. She will star as the Narrator in Joseph.

“Euan and Paulini blew us away with their auditions for the show. They are both incredibly talented and I cannot wait to see them deliver these great roles for our audiences. This dazzling production is full of so much fun and joy, and now with Euan and Paulini leading the cast, it will be a show not to be missed,” said producer Tim Lawson.

Although sometimes overshadowed by that other Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice sung-through Biblical musical, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has been beloved by musical theatre fans the world over since its first West End production in 1973.

It tells the story of Joseph from the Book of Genesis, who gets sold into slavery in Egypt by his jealous brothers and works his way up to become the Pharaoh's right-hand man. The show's famous songs, including 'Any Dream Will Do' and 'Go Go Go Joseph', are earworms that will stay with audiences long after final bows.

Presented by Tim Lawson in association with Michael Harrison and The Really Useful Group, this production is directed by Laurence Connor (Les Misérables, Miss Saigon, Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock), choreographed by Joann M Hunter (School of Rock), with music supervision by John Rigby. The creative team includes Morgan Large (set and costume designer), Ben Cracknell (lighting designer), Gareth Owen (sound designer) and Richard Mawbey (hair, wigs and makeup design).

