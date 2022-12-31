Time Out says

One of Andrew Lloyd Webber's most beloved musicals is lighting up the Regent

Although sometimes overshadowed by that other Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice sung-through Biblical musical, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has been beloved by musical theatre fans the world over since its first West End production in 1973.

It tells the story of Joseph from the Book of Genesis, who gets sold into slavery in Egypt by his jealous brothers and works his way up to become the Pharaoh's right-hand man. The show's famous songs, including 'Any Dream Will Do' and 'Go Go Go Joseph', are earworms that will stay with audiences long after final bows.

It's been more than 30 years since Joseph was last performed in Australia, so we reckon it's well past time to revisit the classic show.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat takes over Melbourne's gorgeous Regent Theatre in November.