The Coburg Drive-In site has been sold for $12.5 million

In mid-September, we learned that Coburg Drive-In, the retro cinema located in Melbourne’s northern suburbs, had been put up for sale. Commercial real estate agency JLL Melbourne was put in charge of the sale of the site, which stretches over eight hectares and is complete with an old-school diner.

This week, the property was sold to Charter Hall property group for $12.5 million. As for the future of the cinema, Village Roadshow Theatres, which currently owns the site, has agreed to a leaseback agreement that will keep the cinema in business for at least ten years.

Charter Hall managing director and chief executive David Harrison says the company is looking to “unlock potential higher and better use options in the longer term”. However, the site is listed by Heritage Victoria, which means new developers would need to get permission before making any changes to the site.

If you’re keen on visiting before the inevitable, flicks start at dusk across the three screens, and if you head across on a Monday, tickets are $10 for adults and concessions, with carloads (max 5 people) setting you back $25. Kids under 12 get in free all year round.