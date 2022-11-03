Food For Everyone has released its much-anticipated 2022 poster series, continuing the popular recipe poster format, but featuring new artistic styles for the latest drop. Gemma Leslie, the founder of Food for Everyone, has created the works in the previous series but has taken on a curatorial role this time round, assembling an all-women team of 12 artists and chefs to create six new works.

This latest initiative by Gemma, the Artist Collection, which is now available for purchase, aims to champion local artists while bringing a fresh pair of eyes to how recipes can be interpreted. “Food For Everyone has always been about creating connections through food which is two-fold in this collection by bringing artists into the mix and bridging new communities,” says Gemma. “Each piece in this collection is so varied with how each artist has approached the recipes—some capture a full table scene, others taking an abstract angle or a still-life composition.”

The latest collection shines a light on some of the industry's great: Annie Smithers who champions a farm-to-table philosophy at her restaurant Du Fermier, Natalie Paull who operated Beatrix Bakes, one of Melbourne's most beloved cake shops, award-winning cookbook author Alice Zaslavsky, young up-and-comers Rosheen Kaul and Dom Gattermayr, and esteemed chef and TV personality Analiese Gregory.

The posters are available in two sizes ($120 for an A2 size, and $90 for an A3 format), and only 300 prints of each design are available. The designs are printed on paper made entirely from 100 per cent recycled coffee cups. Food For Everyone donates ten meals for each poster sold to SecondBite, its charity partner. So not only are you doing something good for your walls with each purchase, you are doing something for the greater good too.

