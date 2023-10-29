Melbourne
Get us in your inbox

  1. Ours Fitzroy apartment
  2. An installation at Tolarno Galleries
  3. A gallery space houses many colourful artworks on white partition walls in pinks and reds
Where to buy art in Melbourne

Swap your blank canvas of a wall with one adorned with all sorts of art

Saffron Swire
Written by
Saffron Swire
Maybe you're OK with bare walls and prefer to keep things minimalistic, or maybe that one Pulp Fiction poster you've had since university still has pride of place. Or maybe, it's time for you to channel your inner art connoisseur and buy some art for your home. 

The trouble is, where to even begin? We can often feel intimidated when buying art, or worry that we can’t afford to invest in an original piece. But there’s a huge world of art out there, with something for every taste and budget.

Here's where to buy art in Melbourne, no matter what your budget looks like. 

I'm sticking to a budget

Ours Fitzroy
Photograph: Ours Fitzroy website

Ours Fitzroy

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • Fitzroy

Ours Fitzroy is a multi-disciplinary space which hosts an apartment, a shopfront and a gallery, each designed to showcase the best of local art and design. Opened by amateur furniture maker, Zane Curwen-Walker, the space was primarily cultivated as a physical celebration of people in and around Naarm. 

The vibrancy and variety of the pieces scattered and displayed within the space is only enhanced by the warm atmosphere cultivated by Zane and his community of creatives. A labour of love for those who work in the space, the gallery displays a variety of paint, ceramic sculpture, photography, leadlight, illustration, printmaking and tufted rugs with works available for purchase at a variety of sizes.

 

Pasteup
Photography: Pasteup

Pasteup

  • Art
  • Street art
  • Melbourne

Pasteup is Melbourne’s hub for authentic Australian street art. Hidden away in the Nicholas Building, the store houses a range of original works, gifts and homewares from a variety of artists, and was opened in response to the tourist and local interest in the street art surrounding the city.

Pasteup works with 18 local talents including the likes of Adi, Conrad Square, Gnashingteeth, Manda Lane, Mort Murray, Ruskidd, Tom Gerrard and VKM, and stocks a range of items including cards, stickers, tea towels, stubby holders, car air fresheners and a range of original works.

Pasteup’s vibrant space, located right in the heart of the city, offers an excellent opportunity to enrich your experience of Melbourne’s widely revered street art scene.

Outre Gallery

Outre Gallery

  • Art
  • Melbourne

Outré Gallery specialises, in their own words, in “contemporary international pop, lowbrow, pop surrealism, modern folk and underground art”. With prices that range from “yes I could afford that” to “my car cost less than this”, it’s a great place for gifts for your more discerning (and deserving) friends. Some works are available unframed but most have framing included in the price (great if you want some art that's ready to hang on your wall). 

Creamtown
Photograph: Carmen Zammit/Visit Victoria

Creamtown

Café and art gallery Creamtown initially opened online back in 2020 as an online collective showcasing work by artists financially affected by the shutdowns. Photographer Isaebella Doherty founded the company, and since its inception, has raised over $150,000 through the platform.

The online business was then expanded into a cafe, which you can visit next time you're in the Castlemaine region. Prints start at $100.

NGV Design Store
Giambattista Tiepolo, ‘The Banquet of Cleopatra’ (1743-44). National Gallery of Victoria

NGV Design Store

  • Shopping
  • Boutiques
  • Southbank

The NGV International plays host to one of the best design stores in the city, collaborating with artists, designers and makers to supply shoppers with interesting and contemporary products. If you love a certain work currently on show at the gallery, there's a good chance you'll be able to buy it as an art print to take home and frame, with some of the gallery's most famous works (for example, 'Collins Street 5 p.m.' by John Brack and 'Banquet of Cleopatra' by Giambattista Tiepolo).

Money is no obstacle

APY Art Centre
Photograph: Jules Kingma

APY Art Centre

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • Docklands

Following the successful launch of APY Galleries in Sydney and Adelaide, an APY gallery has made its way to Docklands. The art centre represents early-career artists of the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands, Coober Pedy and Adelaide.

The APYACC is a group of 11 Indigenous-owned and governed social enterprises that focuses on facilitating business initiatives and artistic collaborations to benefit the local communities. This latest gallery will deliver ethically sourced works that visitors can view and purchase.

APY Art Centre is located in Tom Thumb Lane, Docklands. The gallery welcomes visitors from 10am-5pm Tuesday-Friday and 10am-4pm Saturdays.

Mitchelton Gallery of Aboriginal Art
Photograph: Mitchelton

Mitchelton Gallery of Aboriginal Art

  • Art

Mitchelton’s gallery of Aboriginal art displays the work of some of the most prolific Indigenous artists currently working today. Works on display are often on loan (and on sale) from 15 different art centres and communities across Australia, including the local Taungurung community.

This cavernous underground gallery space houses a huge selection of beautifully curated art, from the prolific Possum family, to artists like Jeannie Mills Pwerle and Yannima Tommy Watson. Prices range from the hundreds through to the hundred-thousands, such is the diverse selection and sizes of art on offer.

Flinders Lane Gallery

Flinders Lane Gallery

  • Art
  • Melbourne

Flinders Lane Gallery nurtures the passion of both new and seasoned art lovers while also supporting emerging, mid-career and First Nations artists. The gallery sells works from a huge number of contemporary artists, and also offers a range of high calibre prints.

Both options are easily accessible online and the gallery has a digital service where they can virtually "try out" works in your home. 

Tolarno Galleries
Photograph: Andrew Curtis | Tolarno Galleries

Tolarno Galleries

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • Melbourne

Tolarno prides itself on unearthing and nurturing young Australian artists. It has inhabited several spaces over the years but has found a fine home currently on the corner of Flinders Lane.

If you want to own a slice of someone who might be huge in the next few years – or a slice of someone who's already making waves – Tolarno might have what you need. Just remember you can't put a price on art.

Hubert Gallery of Art
Photograph: Dianna Snape

Hubert Gallery of Art

  • Art
  • Galleries
  • Coldstream

The Hubert Gallery of Art, set on Wurundjeri Country, can be found by descending down a dark, aesthetically pleasing staircase inside the swanky cellar door – but that's where the darkness ends. The light and bright space, flanked by an expansive, curved glass wall looking out onto the estate, is the perfect backdrop for a range of colourful and exciting works sourced from over 20 Australian Indigenous Communities.

Adam Knight and Gerry Ryan have overseen the curation of a range of excellent Indigenous art housed in the gallery – a passion of the pair, who also established the Gallery of Aboriginal Art at Mitchelton

Bluethumb
Photograph: Supplied / Bluethumb

Bluethumb

Bluethumb has really done the hard yards to demystify and democratise the process of buying art. The online-only gallery gathers together more than 15,000 artists and curates them in very user-friendly categories. Do you want abstract art? Done. Looking for illustration? Too easy.

If you find the process of buying art daunting, Bluethumb is for you. Pricing runs the full gamut too, with works suitable for most budgets. 

