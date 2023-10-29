Ours Fitzroy is a multi-disciplinary space which hosts an apartment, a shopfront and a gallery, each designed to showcase the best of local art and design. Opened by amateur furniture maker, Zane Curwen-Walker, the space was primarily cultivated as a physical celebration of people in and around Naarm.
The vibrancy and variety of the pieces scattered and displayed within the space is only enhanced by the warm atmosphere cultivated by Zane and his community of creatives. A labour of love for those who work in the space, the gallery displays a variety of paint, ceramic sculpture, photography, leadlight, illustration, printmaking and tufted rugs with works available for purchase at a variety of sizes.