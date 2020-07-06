The Victorian-New South Wales border will shut from July 8

After much speculation, the border is in fact closing this week – here’s what you need to know

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews, NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian and prime minister Scott Morrison have been chatting and the result is this: the Victorian-New South Wales border will shut from 11.59pm Tuesday, July 7.

The decision was made following the latest rise in case numbers across Victoria which has led to stage three restrictions returning in some Melbourne postcodes and hard lockdown in nine housing estates.

Obviously the border closing between Victoria and New South Wales was a difficult decision to make. During the peak of the country’s shutdown the border between the two states remained open.

One of the reasons for this is because there are around 50 border crossings between the states. Numerous towns share the border, including Echuca-Moama and Albury-Wodonga.

According to Andrews, the closure will be enforced on the NSW side of the border so as to not drain resources from Victoria. There will be a permit system for those who need to cross the border for unavoidable travel. There will also be specific arrangements put in place for those who live in those border towns, and this will be confirmed later today by NSW premier Berejiklian.

