These are the best experiences in Melbourne for 2024, according to our readers

Check out the People’s Choice winners in Time Out Melbourne Recommends

Leah Glynn
Leah Glynn
Melbourne Editor
For our inaugural Time Out Melbourne Recommends, we gave our readers the chance to vote for their favourite things to do, places to eat, stay and more. We've taken a close look at your picks and narrowed them down into a new list of People’s Choice favourites. 

Check out the winners for 2024.

People’s Choice: Best Thing to Do

That Paper Joint

People’s Choice: Best Restaurant/Bar

Bar Bambi

People’s Choice: Best Cheap Eat

Soi 38

People’s Choice: Best Regional Venue

Kalye Marinas Café and Seafood Hub, Geelong

People’s Choice: Best Wellness Spot

Peninsula Hot Springs

People’s Choice: Best Hotel

Crown Towers

People’s Choice: Best Arts & Culture

National Gallery of Victoria

