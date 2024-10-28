Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

The 49 best restaurants and bars in Melbourne, recommended by Time Out

Eat and drink your way through our recommended list of Melbourne's tastiest restaurants and bars

Leah Glynn
Lauren Dinse
Eat Pierogi Make Love.
Photograph: Nicole Reed
Advertising

Forget what anyone (*cough* Sydneysiders *cough*) try to tell you: Melbourne really is the culinary capital of Australia. The city is home to a growing smorgasbord of excellent drinking and dining options, with spots that are innovative, creative, exciting and downright delicious. And while it's hard to narrow it down, here are a solid mix of the restaurants and bars that tick all our boxes right now.

So if you're looking for a tasty recommendation, check out these Time Out Melbourne Recommended Restaurants and Bars for 2024. (Time Out Recommends 2024 is presented in partnership with Tyro.)

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDS:

The 50 best things to do in Melbourne for 2024

The 25 best cheap eats in Melbourne for 2024

The ten best wellness spots in Melbourne for 2024

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.