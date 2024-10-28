The 50 best things to do in Melbourne, recommended by Time Out

Look, we may be slightly biased, but we reckon Melbourne is one of the best cities in the world – and it's largely thanks to all the wonderful things you can do here. From secret gardens and quirky museums to boutique shops and cool markets (plus so much more), there's truly something for everyone. To narrow it down, we've formulated this list of 50 experiences that we love – it spans the city and 'burbs, and includes familiar faves and lesser-known gems.

So if you're looking to have some fun, check out these Time Out Melbourne Recommended Things to Do for 2024. (Time Out Recommends 2024 is presented in partnership with Tyro.)

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.