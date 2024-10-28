Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

The 50 best things to do in Melbourne, recommended by Time Out

Your ultimate guide to all the fun things in Melbourne that are worth doing at least once in your life

Leah Glynn
Liv Condous
GoBoat, boat, river, Melbourne
Photograph: Supplied/GoBoat
Advertising

Look, we may be slightly biased, but we reckon Melbourne is one of the best cities in the world – and it's largely thanks to all the wonderful things you can do here. From secret gardens and quirky museums to boutique shops and cool markets (plus so much more), there's truly something for everyone. To narrow it down, we've formulated this list of 50 experiences that we love – it spans the city and 'burbs, and includes familiar faves and lesser-known gems.

So if you're looking to have some fun, check out these Time Out Melbourne Recommended Things to Do for 2024. (Time Out Recommends 2024 is presented in partnership with Tyro.)

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDS:

The 49 best restaurants and bars in Melbourne for 2024

The 25 best cheap eats in Melbourne for 2024

The 15 best arts and culture venues in Melbourne for 2024

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.