The 50 best things to do in Melbourne, recommended by Time Out

Look, we may be slightly biased, but we reckon Melbourne is one of the best cities in the world – and it's largely thanks to all the wonderful things you can do here. From secret gardens and quirky museums to boutique shops and cool markets (plus so much more), there's truly something for everyone. To narrow it down, we've formulated this list of 50 experiences that we love – it spans the city and 'burbs, and includes familiar faves and lesser-known gems.
So if you're looking to have some fun, check out these Time Out Melbourne Recommended Things to Do for 2024. (Time Out Recommends 2024 is presented in partnership with Tyro.)
- BattleKart
- Blue Lotus Water Garden
- Botanicah
- Brunswick Kitchen
- CERES
- Cherry Hill Orchard
- Cinema Nova
- Clothing the Gaps
- Collingwood Children’s Farm
- Cranbourne Royal Botanic Gardens
- Fazeek
- Flinders Lane Gallery
- FoMo Cinemas
- Footscray Community Arts Centre
- Free to Feed
- Gasworks Arts Park
- GoBoat
- Grazeland
- Greville Records
- Hardrock Climbing
- Heide Museum of Modern Art
- High Tide
- Hijinx Hotel
- Immigration Museum
- Kayak Melbourne
- Koori Heritage Trust
- Lost and Found Market
- Meta Art World
- Music Room
- NICA
- Oche
- OzHarvest cooking classes
- Pride of Our Footscray
- Scienceworks
- Shag
- Smash Splash
- Studley Park Boathouse
- Sun Theatre
- Swop
- The Beautiful Bunch
- The Keys
- The Lume
- The Toff
- The Tote
- Ukiyo
- Urbnsurf
- Victorian Pride Centre
- Werribee Open Range Zoo
- Yum Sing House
- Zero Latency
Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.