Four Seasons Maui Hawaii
Photograph: Supplied

This is not a drill: Jetstar is slinging free international return flights for just 48 hours

Yep, you read that right: totally free, with no strings attached

Adena Maier
Written by
Maya Skidmore
Contributor
Adena Maier
Everyone, pack your bags: Jetstar is offering free return flights for just 48 hours, and we all have a bloody chance of scoring this deal for ourselves. The epic offer includes top international destinations like Hawaii, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam and New Zealand. If you're looking to stay within Australia's borders, you can also snag super cheap flights to Darwin, Perth, Melbourne and the Gold Coast. 

To take advantage of the savings, you must first book a 'starter' fare, and then you'll receive a return fare for $0. The sale has begun and ends at 11.59pm on October 28. If you're a Club Jetstar member, the sale kicked off for you at midday on October 26. 

Also, just in the interest of transparency, you should note that this deal doesn’t include checked luggage, is only available from the same departure and arrival ports, is only for selected flights and will only be available to you until it is totally sold out. 

So, what are you waiting for? Try your luck at getting your paws on this insane deal by clicking right here.

Looking for an epic experience right here at home? Here's how you can get an overnight stay at the 'G for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

