This Melbourne pub throws a weekly raffle especially for dogs

By Nicola Dowse Posted: Tuesday November 26 2019, 9:55am

Have you and your pooch had a ruff week? The National Hotel might have just the thing. Every Friday the Richmond pub holds a “ruffle” – a pub raffle just for dogs. 

The National has teamed up with Moon Dog Brewery to launch the raffle, the winner of which scores a hamper of pup-friendly prizes like dog treats and toys. And you faithful owner will enjoy the raffle too, with entry automatic if you buy a tinny of Moon Dog Old Mate between 5pm and 8pm. 

If you are unfortunate enough to not own a dog but fortunate enough to win the raffle, you can opt for a $25 bar voucher. The National’s weekly ruffle is on every Friday.

