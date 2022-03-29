Melbourne
Pub trivia night at The B.EAST
Photograph: Vince Caligiuri

The best pub trivia nights in Melbourne

Knowledge is power (and free jugs of beer) at these boozers

Written by
Rose Johnstone
,
Nicola Dowse
,
Cassidy Knowlton
&
Adena Maier
Fancy yourself a bit of a general knowledge whiz? Put your brains to the test at these pub trivia nights, where questions on anything from film to sport are supplemented by cool beers and food specials.

Pub trivia isn't the only fun you can have while drinking – check out our top bars for dancing, first dates and live music.

Ten great pub trivia nights in Melbourne

1. Mrs Smith's Trivia at the Edinburgh Castle Hotel

  • Bars
  • Brunswick

Best for: Collectors of kitsch knick-knacks

Pub trivia isn’t about winning prizes – except when that prize is a cheap plastic Jesus disco lamp. Then, you put your thinking cap on and pray your teammates know more about geography and history than you do. Fun collectables aside, the highlight of this weekly Sydney Road trivia night is its host, Mrs Smith. This fast-talking, joke-cracking quiz master has been slinging questions to punters for years in various pubs across the city, with her fanbase growing year by year. Other prizes include meals, jugs of beer and bottles of wine.

Wed 8pm. Free and can be booked here

Read more
Funky Bunch trivia at The B.East
Photograph: Vince Caligiuri

2. Funky Bunch trivia at The B.East

  • Restaurants
  • Brunswick East

Best for: General knowledge heads and those with a taste for beer

Pub trivia company Funky Bunch hosts a cracker of a pub trivia night at this Brunswick East live music pub. The beer is cheap, the food specials are many, and you can win a case of beer for first prize, a bottle of wine for second and a jug of beer for second-last (so no throwing the game just to win a wooden spoon). Food and drink specials will also be available, including $9 pints and rotating burger options. 

Tue 8pm. Free, and find more information here.

Read more
Pop culture trivia at the Palace Hotel: Camberwell

3. Pop culture trivia at the Palace Hotel: Camberwell

  • Bars
  • Camberwell

Best for: Netflix bingers 

Do you love Harry PotterBroad CityThe Good Place or Flight of the Conchords? Think you know more about your favourite shows or movies than anyone else? Put those binged hours to the test at pop culture trivia, run by Jaws Events. Each trivia night is themed to a specific show, movie or event (there is one for the AFL Grand Final), and they pop up at the Palace on different nights of the week. You'll find a list of what's coming up here. Winners get a $50 bar tab, and there are also often themed cocktails with the trivia nights. 

Mon 7.30pm. Free and can be booked here

Read more
Funky Bunch trivia at Moon Dog Brewery Bar
Photograph Graham Denholm

4. Funky Bunch trivia at Moon Dog Brewery Bar

  • Bars
  • Abbotsford

Best for: People who love craft beer and northside vibes

Step through the backstreets of Abbotsford and into the original Moon Dog brewery bar for delicious beers and cheeky trivia. First place gets a $100 voucher, second place gets a $50 voucher and second last gets a pack of Tim Tams. Trivia kicks off at 8pm sharp, but from 4pm until 8pm you can enjoy $15 jugs of beer and seltzer. Just remember that almost every beer Moon Dog makes clocks in at around seven per cent – so be sure to try some of the pizzas.

Tue 7.30pm. Free, and you can book here

Read more
