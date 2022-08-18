This Victorian road trip is among the top ten routes in the world

Victoria is home to Australia's best pie and one of the world's best pizzas, and now there's another jewel to add to our state's crown: one of the world's best road trips. The answer should be pretty obvious, but if you're stumped, here's a hint; it's nearly a century old and stretches to 243 kilometres.

Yep, that's right – it's our beloved Great Ocean Road, a four-hour drive that attracts millions of overnight and day trip visitors annually. The results come from a survey by Motorcycle Insurance, where 28 popular road trip routes across the world were ranked based on Instagram hashtag data, global average monthly search volume and TikTok views.

The data was averaged out for a 'Road Trip Score' with a possible 84 points on the rubric, and the Great Ocean Road came out in tenth place with a score of 54. Not bad, considering our competition. Big Sur, Salar de Uyuni and Costa Smeralda rounded out the top three, followed by Ocean Drive, Badlands National Park, Columbia River Gorge, Ruta 40, the Gobi Desert and Cabot Trail. That also makes the Great Ocean Road the only Australian entry to make the top ten.

