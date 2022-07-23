Time Out says

In early 2022, Marriott announced plans to open five hotels across Melbourne throughout the year. The first to open was the business traveller-oriented Courtyard in Flagstaff Gardens, followed by the opulent Melbourne Marriott Hotel Docklands, and now the 40-storey AC Hotel in Southbank has joined the fleet.

The sleek, geometric façade houses 205 spacious guestrooms and suites featuring modern, calming touches like natural stone tiling, warm textured timber, metal detailing, soft drapery and brass accents. Reception is on the seventh floor and is flanked by a communal lounge where you can enjoy a drink before heading up to your room.

While this hotel does share a few similarities with its Docklands sibling — namely, an outdoor infinity-edge pool with skyline views, two buzzing cocktail bars and a contemporary, industrial chic fit-out — there are several key differences. Spaniard Antonio Catalán founded the AC brand in 1998, and while it was acquired by Marriott in 2011, it has retained its Spanish flair. On the seventh floor, guests will find Sorolla, helmed by chef Ryan Flaherty (Stokehouse, Reserve) and serving tapas and cocktails inspired by the streets of San Sebastian, Seville and Barcelona.

Gin-lovers will be in juniper-filled heaven here, with Bar Triana on the seventh floor offering no less than 28 boutique gin varieties. And from 5.30pm to 6.30pm each day, the hotel offers a G&T happy hour where a bartender wheels around a cart stocked with premium gins, tonics and garnishes. Pick your complimentary poison and the bartender will mix it with its best tonic and garnish match.

And if that wasn't enough evidence of the AC's love of gin, the hotel has also developed its own signature G&T: the ACGT. Each AC hotel puts its own spin on the signature G&T and here, it features AC x Patient Wolf Gin, Strange Love tonic and a citrus garnish. It's served in a custom-made glass that was specially developed to heighten the drink's taste, aroma and palate experience.

If you're ready to venture out after a bit of R&R, you'll be within walking distance of South Melbourne Market, the DFO and Crown and just a short tram ride from the CBD. The hotel is nestled right in the heart of Melbourne's arts precinct, so you'll also be well-placed for an evening at Malthouse Theatre, Melbourne Recital Centre and Southbank Theatre.

Time Out tip: Planning a romantic staycation? Splurge for the signature suite on the top floor. You'll have the best views of the city — and you can use the provided binoculars to get an even better look — and the room is fitted out with a vinyl player and a massive bathtub. A few records are provided, but you can BYO if you have some romantic tunes in mind. Chuck a record on, order a few bevvies from room service and then climb into the tub for a long, intimate soak.

