The legendary singer is touring Melbourne for the first time since 2016, and we're ready for a 'Sex Bomb' sing-along

What’s new pussycat? Oh, not much – just that esteemed music icon and living legend Sir Tom Jones is officially coming to Melbourne as part of his national Ages and Stages tour, that’s all.

Widely considered as one of the greatest singers and recording artists of all time, with a remarkable career spanning more than six decades, Jones has announced he will be performing in Australia for the first time since 2016.

Is Tom Jones touring Australia in 2024?

Yes, it’s confirmed that the Welsh crooner – best known for hits such as ‘It’s Not Unusual’, ‘Sex Bomb’, ‘Delilah’, ‘She’s A Lady’, ‘What’s New Pussycat?’ and ‘Burning Down The House’ – will headline Bluesfest in Byron Bay over Easter and play a number of shows across the country in 2024.

When is Tom Jones coming to Melbourne?

Better give your mum a buzz asap, because Tom Jones will perform one exclusive show at Margaret Court Arena on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

How much are tickets for Tom Jones in Melbourne?

At this stage, ticket prices are still to be confirmed.

What stadium will Tom Jones play at in Melbourne?

Tom Jones will play at Margaret Court Arena, which is part of the Melbourne Park precinct near the CBD.

Where else is Tom Jones playing as part of Ages and Stages tour?

In addition to his Melbourne show, Jones will perform dates across March and April in Perth, Bowral (as part of Day on the Green, with special guest Delta Goodrem), Adelaide, Newcastle and Sydney. He will also headline Bluesfest in Byron Bay on March 30, 2024

When do Tom Jones tickets go on sale for the Melbourne show?

A Live Nation pre-sale commences on Wednesday, September 20 at 3pm, running until Friday, September 22 at 1pm. To register for the pre-sale, head to the Live Nation website here.

General public tickets go on sale Friday, September 22 at 2pm.

What’s the full setlist for the Ages and Stages tour?

Songs and order may vary across the different dates, but the setlist from his recent UK tour included:

1. I'm Growing Old

2. Surrounded By Time

3. Not Dark Yet

4. Popstar

5. It's Not Unusual

6. What's New Pussycat?

7. I Won't Crumble If You Fall

8. Sex Bomb

9. Green Green Grass Of Home

10. Delilah

11. You Can Leave Your Hat On

12. If I Only Knew

13. Kiss

For complete tour, ticketing and VIP experience information, head to the Live Nation website.

