Twilight Picnics, Melbourne’s first ever luxury evening picnic service, has just launched

The days are getting longer, summer’s getting hotter and so are the opportunities for some romantic sun-kissed nights out. Why not take someone special on a picnic date in the park? Maybe you can’t be bothered making sandwiches or packing a basket, but that’s where Twilight Picnics comes in. Twilight Picnics is Melbourne’s first ever luxury picnic service for gourmand get-togethers outdoors, celebratory occasions and everything in between.

There are three pre-packed picnic boxes to choose from, all filled to the brim with premium goodies from some of Melbourne’s most loved local producers. Slather your fave cheeses from Milk the Cow and gourmet dips from Nahedas Choice onto bread from Cobb Lane Bakery, with Mount Zero olives, cakes from Sweet Bakes, seasonal fruit from La Manna and Sons and gourmet charcuterie meats also making an appearance in the beautiful boxes.

Photograph: Arianna Harry Photography

Feeling a bit bougie? There are optional upgrades like Siberian caviar from Black Pearl, matched wine pairings and bottled cocktails from the Everleigh if you really want to take your picnic up a notch – and totally impress your date. To facilitate enlightening and intimate conversations, you can also add the “Where Should We Begin” game from world-leading psychologist and relationships therapist Esther Perel. But Twilight Picnics isn't solely suited to matters of romance; the service is perfect for small family catch-ups and park brunches with friends too.

How you curate your box is up to you, but one thing’s for sure: it will be delicious. To view the full range of luxury picnic packages, head to the website.

