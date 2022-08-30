When Victoria first swung open its sleek wooden door to the public earlier this year it rightly stopped Melburnians in their tracks (so much so Time Out said it was a dining experience unlike anything the state had experienced before). And not just because of its uninterrupted views of the Yarra.

Created by the team behind Farmer’s Daughters with executive chef Alejandro Saravia at the helm, the new restaurant had a bold ambition – to take diners on a seasonal journey across Victoria to celebrate and showcase the produce, people and places of the state.

Now, Victoria by Farmer’s Daughters has announced it’s following through on its promise by revealing its first full Region in Residence program – Ballarat and Surrounds – available for three months from September 1.

The jam-packed program will bring to life the best of Ballarat and surrounds – including the winemakers of the Pyrenees and the berry orchards and farms in the Moorabool shire. Think seasonally curated menus, restaurant collaborations and bespoke masterclasses that echo back to the farmers, winemakers, distillers, brewers and chefs’ shared passion for excellent food and wine, farm-to-table dining and a minimal waste philosophy.

Victoria by Farmer’s Daughters executive chef Alejandro Saravia says, “I was instantly drawn to Ballarat because there’s been such a buzz lately with creative happenings in their food and drink scene, coupled with a rich heritage of multiculturalism, arts and craft as well as produce and agriculture innovation; not to mention being home to some of Victoria’s best winemakers, distillers and brewers.”

As well as one-off food and drink exclusive experiences, there’ll also be an art in residency program at the restaurant featuring Wadawurrung woman and award-winning fibre artist Tammy Gilson’s work, ceramicists Neville French and Cassy McArthur’s beautiful handmade goods, and Ballarat-based filmmaker Josh Waddell’s visual artwork.

Victoria by Farmer’s Daughters is now taking bookings for Ballarat and Surrounds. See the program of events and make a booking here.

Love to cook? Check out the best cooking classes in Melbourne.