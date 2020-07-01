Victorians living in hotspot postcodes will be banned from entering NSW

And any NSW residents who travel to the hotspot suburbs will face the same penalties

NSW has announced it will ban any Victorians living in one of the ten hotspot postcodes from entering the state. NSW health minister Brad Hazzard announced the ban on Wednesday, July 1 and said that any Victorians from the hotspots that are found in NSW could face six months in jail or an $11,000 fine.

On Tuesday, June 30, Victorian premier Daniel Andrews reintroduced stage three stay-at-home orders for residents living in ten hotspot postcodes. As of 11.59pm on July 1, residents living in the 3038, 3064, 3047, 3060, 3012, 3032, 3055, 3042, 3021 and 3046 can only leave their homes for four reasons: to buy essential food and supplies, to give or receive care, to exercise, or to work (if they cannot do so from home). The restrictions are in place until at least July 29.

The NSW ban also applies to any NSW residents who visit the hotspot suburbs. The ABC is reporting that Hazzard is expected to sign the public health order implementing the travel ban later today.

South Australia has also banned Victorians from entering the state.

And Queensland is reopening its borders on July 10 for everyone except Victoria.

