Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
News

Victoria's mighty Murray River has been named on the National Geographic's Best of the World 2025 list

It has been included on the prestigious publication's best places to travel worldwide next year

Melissa Woodley
Liv Condous
Written by
Melissa Woodley
Contributor:
Liv Condous
Paddlesteamer on river
Photograph: Visit Victoria
Advertising

What do the Amazon River, the Nile River and our very own Murray River have in common? A little known fact is that they're the top three navigable rivers in the world. And while you might think that the mighty Murray seems out of place among those other famed bodies of water, it turns out that it's worthy of world recognition, because it's landed a spot in National Geographic’s latest Best of the World list. The travel publication’s 2025 bucket list features 25 fascinating, under-the-radar spots, all handpicked by Nat Geo’s globe-trotting team of explorers, photographers and editors.

As Australia’s longest river, it winds its way along the New South Wales and Victorian border for some 2,500 kilometres before heading into South Australia. For more than 40,000 years, the Murray River has sustained the land, communities and Traditional Owners along its shores. Now, it’s home to the world’s largest fleet of paddle steamers, offering a chance to step back in time with a scenic river cruise. 

Paddle steamer Emmylou on the Murray River
Photograph: Supplied | Murray River Paddlesteamers

In June 2025, travellers can look forward to the debut of Murray River Paddlesteamer’s most luxurious boat yet. Setting off from the Victorian town of Echuca, the PS Australian Star will not only be the largest paddle steamer in the Southern Hemisphere but also the world’s only wood-fired, five-star, accommodated paddle steamer. Those looking to explore Australia’s majestic Murray River in style can enjoy a three to seven-night cruise, featuring riverside barbecues, wine tastings, wildlife spotting and visits to historic sites like Perricoota Station. 

People kayaking down the Murray River.
Photograph: Visit Victoria

Prefer to explore Australia’s most famous waterway at your own pace? The Murray River’s Riverdream Boatel was just crowned as the Best Houseboat on the planet at the 2025 World Luxury Travel Awards. We’d say it’s more like a five-star boutique hotel on water, featuring five glamorous staterooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, a huge gourmet kitchen, a 12-person dining table and expansive outdoor decks for soaking in the scenery. Serious bucket list stuff! 

The Murray River is set to get even better in 2025, with a brand-new adventure trail for walkers, cyclists and paddlers opening late next year. This nature-based trail will stretch from Lake Hume in the east to Mildura in the west, showcasing the stunning natural beauty, abundant wildlife and rich Indigenous heritage of the Murray River region. 

You can check out which other global destinations were named in National Geographic’s 2025 bucket list here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox. 

RECOMMENDED: 

The NGV is bringing back its fan favourite French Impressionism exhibition as its next winter blockbuster

Chris Lucas reveals his mega French restaurant Maison Bâtard will open in November

Two Melbourne bars were just named in the World's 50 Best Bars 2024

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.