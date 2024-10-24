What do the Amazon River, the Nile River and our very own Murray River have in common? A little known fact is that they're the top three navigable rivers in the world. And while you might think that the mighty Murray seems out of place among those other famed bodies of water, it turns out that it's worthy of world recognition, because it's landed a spot in National Geographic’s latest Best of the World list. The travel publication’s 2025 bucket list features 25 fascinating, under-the-radar spots, all handpicked by Nat Geo’s globe-trotting team of explorers, photographers and editors.

As Australia’s longest river, it winds its way along the New South Wales and Victorian border for some 2,500 kilometres before heading into South Australia. For more than 40,000 years, the Murray River has sustained the land, communities and Traditional Owners along its shores. Now, it’s home to the world’s largest fleet of paddle steamers, offering a chance to step back in time with a scenic river cruise.

Photograph: Supplied | Murray River Paddlesteamers

In June 2025, travellers can look forward to the debut of Murray River Paddlesteamer’s most luxurious boat yet. Setting off from the Victorian town of Echuca, the PS Australian Star will not only be the largest paddle steamer in the Southern Hemisphere but also the world’s only wood-fired, five-star, accommodated paddle steamer. Those looking to explore Australia’s majestic Murray River in style can enjoy a three to seven-night cruise, featuring riverside barbecues, wine tastings, wildlife spotting and visits to historic sites like Perricoota Station.

Photograph: Visit Victoria

Prefer to explore Australia’s most famous waterway at your own pace? The Murray River’s Riverdream Boatel was just crowned as the Best Houseboat on the planet at the 2025 World Luxury Travel Awards. We’d say it’s more like a five-star boutique hotel on water, featuring five glamorous staterooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, a huge gourmet kitchen, a 12-person dining table and expansive outdoor decks for soaking in the scenery. Serious bucket list stuff!

The Murray River is set to get even better in 2025, with a brand-new adventure trail for walkers, cyclists and paddlers opening late next year. This nature-based trail will stretch from Lake Hume in the east to Mildura in the west, showcasing the stunning natural beauty, abundant wildlife and rich Indigenous heritage of the Murray River region.

You can check out which other global destinations were named in National Geographic’s 2025 bucket list here.

