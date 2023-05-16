Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A person holds a Myki card up.
Photograph: Shutterstock

Victoria’s Myki system is set for a major overhaul: here’s everything we know

Apple users will finally be able to tap on and off with their iPhones or smartwatches

Leah Glynn
Written by
Leah Glynn
Advertising

In what is sure to be music to the ears of Victorian commuters, it has just been confirmed that the much-maligned Myki system will be undergoing a complete overhaul, with Conduent Business Services awarded a $1.7 billion, 15-year contract​​ that will commence at the end of the year.

The US-based service provider will take over from NTT Data, which has run the system since 2007 and faced many ongoing challenges, including issues surrounding a lack of ease when topping up (especially on buses and trams), card expiration and next to no feasible options if you leave your card at home.

​​“This is a very important moment for Victoria and public transport. For the past 16 years we have had a card-based ticketing system under Myki,” said public transport minister Ben Carroll. “We will now reach the 21st century, with account-based ticketing [that is] simpler and easier to use through your credit card, through your smartphone and through your smartwatch.”

The upgraded features are expected to roll out across Victoria’s public transport system (including V-Line regional services) over a two-year period, and will allow commuters to touch on and off using bank cards or smartphones and smartwatches with digital wallets. While Android users have been able to access a mobile version of Myki since 2021, this has not been an option for Apple users, despite the Victorian government allocating $1 million to develop this feature back in 2019.

Tourists will also no longer need an account to travel on public transport, and the physical cards (which cost $6 to purchase) will be phased out. Commuters in New South Wales have been able to use bank cards to travel since 2018, while tap and pay has been available on trams and buses in Adelaide since 2020.

Conduent Business Services oversees roughly 400 public transport ticketing systems in major cities like Paris, Montreal, Dubai, Adelaide and New Jersey. The decision to switch operators will not result in a name change, with the Myki moniker to remain as it boasts strong brand awareness. 

ICYMI: Cathay Pacific is giving away 6,000 free(ish) return flights from Melbourne to Hong Kong.

Guess what? Two Victorian towns have been named among the top travel destinations in Australia.

Plus, 32 ways to not be a dick on public transport.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.