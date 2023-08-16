Melbourne
picture of an aeroplane flying above palm trees
Hanson Lu

Drop everything! Webjet is having a huge flash sale on flights

The 72-hour sale means you catch a flight to places like Fiji for just $379

Liv Condous
Written by
Liv Condous
With the news that Melbourne is suffering from a record-breaking cold snap, the idea of escaping to a far-off, exotic shore is looking pretty sweet. But sadly times are tough and purse strings are tight, so dreams of a holiday often burst as soon as we check our bank accounts. 

Still, don't fret; you're in luck! Webjet is having a massive flash sale on international flights with up to 25 per cent off to celebrate its 25th birthday. It's the perfect excuse to treat yourself and book in a summer vacay, because it would be rude not to jump on the savings when the airfares are this cheap. 

Some of the prices are an absolute steal, with a one-way ticket from Melbourne to Fiji just $379, or flying to Vietnam for $225. There are 25 destinations across four continents included in the sale, from Dubai to Los Angeles, to London and Cairo. 

We've got our eye on flights to Japan, where you could fly return for as low as $805 during cherry blossom season next year. 

The low-cost flights are available for dates up until July 2024, so you could even start planning your next Euro summer with a one-way flight to Athens for as low as $765 next May. 

You'd better get in quick, though, because the sale is only running for 72 hours, until midnight on Friday, August 18. Or sooner if it sells out! So we say throw caution to the wind and jump on the deal. All you need to do is pick your flights and enter the code BIRTHDAY25 at the checkout. 

Bear in mind, the cheap airfares are only available on certain dates, so make sure you double-check before you book. 

Happy travels! 

