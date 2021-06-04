Westside food precinct Grazeland is now open for takeaway

Purchase sweet and savoury meals from 25 different stalls and support these local businesses

Grazeland, the new(ish) permanent food hall down in Spotswood, has decided to open its doors during Melbourne’s current lockdown. Anyone who has Grazeland within their 10km radius (you can check here) can visit the venue and pick up something from the venue’s 25 sweet and savoury food stalls – everything from burgers to African barbecue, katsu sandwiches and churros.

Naturally, the venue is following strict contact tracing guidelines. All vendors, staff and visitors have to scan a QR code before entering and you must wear a mask.

Grazeland is open for takeaway Friday and Saturday 5-9pm and Sunday 4-8pm.

