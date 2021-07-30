What you need to know about visiting Victoria’s alpine ski resorts

Ski resorts like Mt Hotham and Falls Creek have reopened – but there are rules you must follow if you want to visit

The great news is that now that Victoria is out of lockdown, we can start visiting regional Victoria again. Naturally, it’s winter, so the state’s many alpine ski resorts are a great destination for those looking to flex their skills on the powdery snow. But there are a few things you need to know before you head out to Victoria’s high country.

Are you allowed to visit Victoria’s alpine resorts right now?

You are allowed to travel to Victorian alpine resorts under the current Covid-safe settings for Victoria. However, to enter said resorts you must have a Covid-19 test within the 72 hours prior to arriving and have received a negative result.

You have to provide proof of your negative test result upon entry – the easiest way to do this is to show them the text message you receive from your testing provider (however an email or printed out note is also acceptable).

It’s advised that you get tested near your home and not in a regional area close to the alpine resorts as regional areas could have longer wait times.

All visitors to the resorts have to carry and present evidence of their negative test. Testing isn’t required for children under 12 years old

Which alpine resorts have reopened?

Mt Buller, Mt Hotham, Falls Creek, Mt Baw Baw and Lake Mountain have all reopened. Click through to those links to find out more about the specific resort’s Covid-safe measures. It’s likely you’ll need to book resort entry in advance, so read up before you head out.

The good news is that there were huge snowfalls across the alpine regions during late July, so you’re in for a treat!

Can you stay overnight?

Yes! However, you can currently only book accommodation with the people you live with or your intimate partner or single bubble buddy.

What about shared accommodation?

If you’re looking to book shared dorm-style accommodation, households cannot share rooms with other households. There will be a density quotient of one person per 4sqm applied to shared facilities such as bathrooms and kitchens.

Are there any current deals for visitors to the snow?

Likely! Check with this handy guide on how to do visit the snow on the cheap.

Here’s what Victoria’s health minister Martin Foley said on Friday, July 30: “I am pleased that our alpine ski resorts are welcoming visitors back. We need to make sure that those resorts, which have had a pretty rugged time, are supported and supported in a safe way."

“For those travelling to the ski resorts, please make sure you are aware of the obligations that you are under, that the resorts are under, as part of your travel to those areas,” said Foley.

If you have any further questions, best to check with the Victorian government website first, then directly contact the ski resort you are visiting.

Never been to Victoria’s alpine ski resorts? Here’s what you should know.