Yes! Lock in your next trip thanks to this massive sale on international flights from Qantas

Winter in Melbourne never fails to humble us – as we slog through wet days with freezing temps it's hard to keep our spirits up. But there's no better motivation to get through the coldest season than the promise of balmy weather ahead. Best of all, having a holiday booked in to look forward to always boosts morale, and if you haven't got your next trip locked in, you're in luck. Qantas has just launched its latest International Red Tail Sale, with more than 450,000 discounted flights to almost 30 destinations around the world. You beauty.

Keen to see the Big Apple? You could fly from Melbourne to New York and back for $1,699. Want a UK trip instead? Return flights from Melbourne to London start at $1,799.

Launching today, the sale includes discounted fares across more than 120 routes, and all cabin types – so now’s your chance to finally fly First Class on the cheap(ish). Return flights to Tokyo in Economy start at $1,049, or you could upgrade and fly there and back in Business Class for $4,999. Other routes featured in the sale include Melbourne to Seoul (from $949 return), Melbourne to Bangkok (from $929 return) and Melbourne to Denpasar (Bali) from $679 return.



Discounted flights are available between August 2024 and June 2025, with some fares even available over the Christmas and New Year travel period – it's not quite a Euro summer, but a Euro spring will do.



The sale will be live until 11.59pm (Melbourne time) on Monday, August 5 – so you’ll want to act fast. Learn more and book over here.

