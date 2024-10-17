Yes! The Great Ocean Road is getting a new 76km multi-day coastal walking trail

The Great Ocean Road has got a lot going for it as it is. From the famed 12 Apostles to a plethora of cute coastal towns, visitors have no shortage of things to do. But wait, there’s more: the beloved seaside stretch is set to gain a new, multi-day coastal trail, including new major lookouts and a new campground.

Whether you’re an avid trekker or just love a casual seaside stroll, the Great Ocean Road Coastal Trail will cater to everyone. Spanning a 76 kilometre stretch between Fairhaven (just next to Aireys Inlet) and Grey River (a short distance from Kennett River), the trail will journey along the Otway Coast through forests, waterfalls and hidden gorges, as well as offering the sweeping sea views the region is known for.

The route will be split into seven smaller segments, connecting existing trails with new paths, some of which include new short circuit walks. This means that visitors will have plenty of options in terms of how far they want to walk, and the level of difficulty will be accessible for most ages and fitness levels. But for experienced hikers who’re keen for a big adventure, the full trail will take seven days to complete.

As part of the creation of the trail, there’ll be new lookouts, suspension bridges, boardwalks, river crossings and a new campsite at Big Hill. Construction of the first stage is slated to begin in 2025, including new major lookouts at Mount Defiance, Langdale Pike, Cathedral Rock and Kelsall’s Rock, as well as nine new smaller lookouts.

The project is still in the planning phase, with more details to be revealed in the coming months, so watch this space for more information or head to the Great Ocean Road Authority website for details.

