Camping is meant to be the most affordable holiday, but it's easy to get bogged down by campsite fees. If you're happy to forego extra amenities, there are heaps of free campsites that you can take advantage of across Victoria. Soak up ocean views at beachside campsites, wake up on Victoria's largest coastal island or marvel at deciduous forests and tall gum trees.

The list is ordered from closest to furthest from the Melbourne CBD, in case you can only make time for a one-night trip or if you're itching for a long-distance getaway. And bear in mind that by nature of being free, all but one are first in, best dressed — something to keep in mind during the peak season and over long holidays.