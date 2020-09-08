You can get a box of French delicacies sent to your doorstep

We’ve seen high tea boxes, pub boxes… and now? A box filled with French experiences you can have at home. Someone turn up the Edith Piaf, because you too will regrette rien.

The Olala box comes in three different styles. There’s the breakfast box, which includes plain croissants, chocolate croissants, a French baguette and some Bonne Maman jam. Then there’s the raclette box, which comes with 400g of raclette cheese, 1kg of potatoes, a selection of charcuterie meats, a French baguette, some pickles and onions and a guide to making the perfect raclette (yes, they’ll teach you how to make the cheese extra melty so it can be poured over your ‘taters). There’s also the option to get the raclette box vegetarian, which changes out the charcuterie meats for seasonal veggies. You can also add a bottle of French wine to this feast for an additional $29.

Boxes start at $29 and can be delivered to your door in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. Check them out here.

