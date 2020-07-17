You can get a whole tub of this Iced Vovo gelato at Messina stores next week

First debuted in Messina's collaboration with Firedoor’s Fireshop, there's a new Messina tub flavour you can pick up at home: a gelato inspired by the much-loved Aussie biscuit classic, the Iced Vovo.

Layers of toasted coconut gelato and chunks of shortbread biscuit are topped with marshmallow sandwiching a raspberry purée 'runway' right down the middle, and sprinkled with desiccated coconut. This pretty pink confection mimics the distinctive flavours of the Arnott’s biscuit – and it's a looker, too.

You can order yours from Monday for pick up from Friday 24 to Sunday July 26 across all stores.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Sydney. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

