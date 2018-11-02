You can get five chicken wings for $5 for three days only

Buffalo wings, sticky soy wings, spicy wings – there are no circumstances under which we do not love chicken wings. But the best wings of all might be cheap wings – which is what Little Collins Street restaurant Burma Lane is serving up for three days only.

Five chicken wings normally set you back $18 at the restaurant, but between November 13 and 15, they'll be $5. The wings are smoky and sticky, with sesame and green onion.