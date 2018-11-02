News / Restaurants

You can get five chicken wings for $5 for three days only

By Cass K Posted: Friday November 2 2018, 11:00am

Sticky chicken wings
Photograph: Supplied

Buffalo wings, sticky soy wings, spicy wings – there are no circumstances under which we do not love chicken wings. But the best wings of all might be cheap wings – which is what Little Collins Street restaurant Burma Lane is serving up for three days only. 

Five chicken wings normally set you back $18 at the restaurant, but between November 13 and 15, they'll be $5. The wings are smoky and sticky, with sesame and green onion. 

Staff writer
By Cass K 58 Posts

Cass is Time Out Melbourne's editor. She really does believe Melbourne is better than Sydney. It hurts her feelings to be called a grammar Nazi, but that doesn't mean she's not one. Fight with her on Twitter at @Cassper_K.