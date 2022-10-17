Melbourne
Get us in your inbox

Naked for Satan interior overview
Photograph: Vince Caligiuri

The best happy hours in Melbourne

These daily deals will ensure you can drink and eat on the cheap every day of the week

Written by
Ruby Kraner-Tucci
Melburnians are spoilt for choice when it comes to finding an ideal drinking spot to catch up with mates, toast to the weekend or celebrate a special occasion. But while most bars and pubs offer up a cheap vino or half-price pint in the early hours of the evening, there are some venues where you can get the biggest bang for your buck.

From a sky-high staple to a bayside behemoth and inner-city institution, we’ve rounded up the best happy hours on offer across the city to help you make the most out of your hard-earned cash.

After more fun for less? Check out our guides to the best cheap eats and BYO restaurants in Melbourne.

Melbourne's 25 best happy hours

Hawthorn Hotel

1. Hawthorn Hotel

  • Bars
  • Hawthorn

This newly renovated crowd favourite puts on a happy hour between 4pm and 6pm every weekday. Help yourself to $7 basic spirits and house wines, $8 pints and $10 Elderflower Spritzes, or treat your friends to $15 jugs.

Half Moon

2. Half Moon

  • Restaurants
  • Brighton

Every Monday to Friday between 4pm and 6pm, this bayside behemoth slashes the prices on your favourite bevs. You can’t beat $5 Carlton Draught pots, house white and red wines, and Riccadonna prosecco, or $8 Tanqueray gin.

College Lawn Hotel

3. College Lawn Hotel

  • Bars
  • Prahran

Celebrate the end of the working week at this beloved corner pub with $8 house pints, spirits and wines every Friday between 5pm and 7pm.

The Catfish
Photograph: Eamon Siggins

4. The Catfish

  • Bars
  • Craft beer
  • Fitzroy

This Fitzroy beer bunker is rewarding you all week long. Get over your Monday blues with $4 pots and $7 pints of lager from open until close; make the most of 20 per cent off all cans in the fridge on Thursdays; and cure your Sunday hangover with $12 Bloody Marys from 12pm to 5pm.

Penny's Bandroom

7. Penny's Bandroom

  • Bars
  • Brunswick

This northside live music venue guarantees a good time. Treat your mates with $15 jugs on Wednesdays, pay by the hour on house spirits every Friday (that’s $5 drinks from 5pm, $6 drinks from 6pm and $7 drinks from 7pm), or settle in for a Sunday sesh with $7 schooners.

Prince Alfred Hotel

9. Prince Alfred Hotel

  • Bars
  • Port Melbourne

This Carlton mega pub and rooftop bar is popular among uni students thanks to the $7 wines and spirits and $10 pints poured between 4pm and 6pm every Monday to Friday.

Lucky Coq

10. Lucky Coq

  • Bars
  • Prahran

Locals in the know head to this inner-southside spot for its cheap pizza, but on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between 4pm and 7pm, it also offers $6 schooners, basic spirits and house wine.

Ines Wine Bar

11. Ines Wine Bar

  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Windsor

Spend an afternoon sipping on premium pours at this cosy Windsor wine bar, with $12 wines available every Friday and Saturday between 12pm and 4pm.

Golden Gate Hotel

12. Golden Gate Hotel

  • Bars
  • South Melbourne

This classic South Melbourne pub keeps the good times going all week long, with $10 pints and $8 selected wines and spirits every day between 4pm and 6pm.

The Thornbury Local

16. The Thornbury Local

  • Bars
  • Thornbury

You can’t miss Thursday nights at this High Street mainstay, with an epic combo of $9 pints and $1 buffalo chicken wings and cauliflower bites available from 5pm to 11pm.

European Bier Café
Photograph: Pexels/Creative Commons

18. European Bier Café

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Melbourne

Knocking off after work is so much easier at this four-storey venue, with $6 pots, $9 local pints, $10 international beers, $7.50 basic spirits and house wines, and $15 Espresso Martinis on weekdays between 4pm and 6pm. Plus, for an extra two hours after happy hour on a Monday, there’s an even happier hour that boasts further discounted drinks.

Still in savings mode?

The best free things to do in Melbourne
Photograph: Shannon McGrath

The best free things to do in Melbourne

  • Things to do

They say the best things in life are free. We're not 100 per cent on board with that sentiment (have you had a perfectly prepared cocktail? That ain't cheap), but not everything in Melbourne has to cost a bunch of money. From art shows to wine tastings, there are a bunch of things to do in this fine city that you can do for free. Yep, free. Zilch. Nada. Zero dollars. 

Read more
