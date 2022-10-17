This newly renovated crowd favourite puts on a happy hour between 4pm and 6pm every weekday. Help yourself to $7 basic spirits and house wines, $8 pints and $10 Elderflower Spritzes, or treat your friends to $15 jugs.
Melburnians are spoilt for choice when it comes to finding an ideal drinking spot to catch up with mates, toast to the weekend or celebrate a special occasion. But while most bars and pubs offer up a cheap vino or half-price pint in the early hours of the evening, there are some venues where you can get the biggest bang for your buck.
From a sky-high staple to a bayside behemoth and inner-city institution, we’ve rounded up the best happy hours on offer across the city to help you make the most out of your hard-earned cash.