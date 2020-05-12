You can now get Royal Melbourne Show showbags delivered

In fairly devastating news for kiddies and adults alike, the Royal Melbourne Show has been cancelled. The show has only been cancelled twice during its 165-year history, including when the Melbourne Showgrounds was requisitioned for the war effort in 1915 and again during World War II between 1940-1945.

But, there's a silver lining. Over at Showbags, you can still buy your favourite showbags, filled with all those goodies, to be delivered straight to you. Sink into that nostalgia and let it guide your choices.

Were you always a chocolate fiend? There's a Freddo Frog showbag with your name on it (and also, uh, Freddo Frogs). Or maybe you'd prefer a selection of Crunchies, Toblerones, or, for those who really want to watch the world burn, Cherry Ripes. Moving beyond chocolate (though it's really quite hard to), you can take your pick of movie, TV and book-themed merch, from Harry Potter to Bluey, and all the pop culture, fashion and beauty goodies that fill your heart's desires.

By the way, Showbags is offering a 20 per cent discount throughout May with the discount code SUPER20.

Relive your greatest showground hits with a little piece of the Royal Melbourne Show at home. It's a shame you can't just walk into class and show them off anymore, but at least there's FaceTime for that now.

