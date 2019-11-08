You can order a tiny live Christmas tree to be delivered right to your door

There’s nothing quite like the smell of pine-fresh Christmas trees in December. The plastic Kmart substitute simply hasn’t got the charm of a living tree – and it’s not doing the environment any favours, either. But getting out to the woods (read: Christmas tree farms or markets) dressed in full lumberjack attire to find the perfect yuletide fir can be too much of a hassle for many. Fortunately, this Christmas, the festive flora will come to you, courtesy of online plant retailer Floraly.

The eco-friendly flower delivery service is launching an adorable Christmas tree delivery project that’ll fit out your living room with seasonal sparkle with just a click of a button. The tiny trees stand at 60cm tall and come with all the festive trimmings and tree necessities: fairy lights, baubles, a tree topper, batteries, soil, a care kit and a collapsible pot all in the box. And they deliver Australia wide.

Photograph: Supplied / Floraly

The best part? The tree’s root system is still attached, so you can plant that cutie or keep it in a bigger pot ready for Christmas 2020. The other best part? Delivery within Melbourne is totally free. Truly, it’s a Christmas miracle.

The entire Floraly service, from festive trees to their flower deliveries, is focused on sustainability, with the petals and greenery being sourced and delivered locally to ensure quality, reduce floral waste and offset carbon emissions.

You can pre-order a tree now starting at $79 for delivery in the first week of December. If you’re feeling extra festive or sending the piney box as a present, you can also order a box of Koko Black artisanal chocolates to go with it.

