Start searching your wardrobe for your finest yellow glad rags, because it’s almost time for the musical version of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast to make itself at home in Melbourne. The magnificent production (which earned five stars from Time Out Sydney) slides into Her Majesty’s Theatre from June 27, with tickets currently on sale until late November.

If you’re dying to see this tale as old as time play out on the stage but questioning how it’ll fit into your budget, boy do we have delightful news for you. The kind folks at TodayTix will be running a digital lottery each week where the winners will have the chance to purchase tickets to Beauty and the Beast for the affordable price of just $24 each. For every performance, a total of 24 tickets will be up for grabs.

The process of entering the lottery is simple. All you need to do is download the TodayTix app and enter through there on your phone. If you share the lottery on your socials, you can also get an extra entry – sweet!

Beauty and the Beast promises to be a dazzling musical spectacle, and it hasn’t been seen in Melbourne for more than 30 years. This production gives the tale a modern makeover while still keeping all the romance of the beloved 1991 animated film.

The first lottery is open from now until 1pm on Friday, June 21. Ongoing weeks will open every Saturday, with the winners drawn the following Friday for the upcoming week of performances.

