Take to the skies on the dime with these massive deals on international flights

Now that lockdowns and border closures are (thankfully) a thing of the past, you've got a lot of travelling to make up for. And according to a survey conducted by CommBank, one in two Australians has been saving to travel this year. But plane tickets certainly aren't cheap, so if you're keen on a trip but your bank account is saying otherwise, we've got you covered with this handy round-up of international flight deals.

When all your money goes towards a flight, it's harder to justify spending on the other bits and pieces that truly make a holiday one to remember. So with savings like these, you'll have more cash in the bank to splurge on fancy hotels, thrilling experiences and meals fit for a royal.

Singapore

Photograph: Shutterstock

Cost: from $483 round-trip

On average, a round-trip flight to Singapore from Melbourne can cost between $600 to $800 each way. Low-cost airline Scoot is running round-trip flights at $483, and if you'd prefer to fly Jetstar, Singapore Airlines or Qantas, FlightCentre is offering round-trip flights from $619. For the FlightCentre deal, your travel needs to be between October 25 to November 30, 2022 or between February 1 to March 31, 2023.

And to help you plan your trip, here are the best things to do in Singapore.

Hawaii

Photograph: Shutterstock

Cost: from $837 round-trip

Round-trip flights to Hawaii from Melbourne can cost upwards of $1500, and sometimes even upwards of $3000. But if you're happy to travel to the warm, sunny island region during the off-peak season, you can get flights for as little as $380 to $415 each way. With all those savings, you can totally treat yo' self to some lush accommodation along the beachfront.

Not sure what to do when you reach Hawaii's charming capital city? Here are the best things to do in Honolulu.

Johannesburg

Photograph: Nataly Reinch / Shutterstock.com JOHANNESBURG

Cost: from $1566 round-trip

Flights to Johannesburg during peak season can cost nearly $4000 round-trip, so if you're keen to explore the city of gold without breaking the bank, October and November are the cheapest months in the year to fly there. Singapore Airlines is offering flights starting at $1566, so run, don't walk.

To help you enjoy the best that this famous South African city has to offer, here are the 13 best things to do in Johannesburg.

Hong Kong

Photograph: Supplied/Hong Kong Tourism Board | Temple Street Night Market Temple Street Night Market

Cost: from $773 round-trip

If you've recently looked at the cost of flights to Hong Kong lately and your first instinct was to immediately click away, we don't blame you. Flights throughout June and July hit costs of $2600 round-trip, but luckily prices have begun to take a nosedive. And we're not just talking about flights with multiple layovers — if you fly with Philippine Airlines from March of next year, you can get a round-trip flight for just $773.

Before you book a place to stay, read up on this guide to Hong Kong's many colourful and varied neighbourhoods.

Fiji

Photograph: Shutterstock

Cost: from $768 round-trip

A lot of travellers end up choosing Bali over Fiji because flights for the latter can be far more expensive. But if you can snag a good deal on your flight, a lot of the accommodation, food and drink prices are fairly comparable. If you're happy to travel in the off-season, you can score round-trip flights to Fiji from as little as $768 per person.

Looking to splurge? Check out this fancy AF resort situated on the picturesque Denarau Island.

