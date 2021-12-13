Melbourne
Two women sharing a meal and holding two glasses of red wine.
Photograph: Andrea Piacquadio

BYO restaurants in Melbourne

Time Out trawls the streets of Melbourne to find restaurants that let you bring your own, no matter your budget

Written by
Time Out editors
Have a top-shelf bottle of wine you want to crack open at dinner? Skip the restaurant mark-up and settle on the many eateries around town that allow diners to bring their own bottle, whether you're feeling like vino or beer.

If you're looking for a scenic nightcap after dinner, check out some of Melbourne's best rooftop bars. Alternatively, if you want wine to be the star of the show next time you're out, head to one of the best wine bars in Melbourne.

$0 corkage

The Waiters Club

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

This old-school Italian restaurant is all about the classics. Eggplant parmigiana, marinara, calamari salad – and there's  even a Hawaiian pizza. Some scoff at pineapple on pizza, but we say haters gonna hate.

BYO: Free, wine only

Jim's Greek Tavern

  • Restaurants
  • Collingwood
  • price 1 of 4

This is Greek food at its home-style best, and even though there is no menu, don’t let it put you off. There are always a couple of Greek grandmas (yes, the food really is just like back home) in the restaurant to give you some guidance.

BYO: Free for beer and wine

Charntra

  • Restaurants
  • Camberwell

They make everything from scratch at Charntra, be it roti, spring rolls, curry pastes or desserts, and conveniently this cheap and cheerful Thai joint is open seven days a week.

BYO: Free for beer and wine

$1-$4 corkage

HuTong

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne
  • price 1 of 4

Don your loosest pants and get ready for dumpling madness. First, you'll want an outrageous number of soup-filled dumplings, all wobbly with their satiny thin skins. Then you'll need some of the soft, gelatinous, red-braised pork and a big dose of green beans sautéed with fried pork mince.

BYO: $5 per person, wine only, City Dumpling Bar only

Supper Inn

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne
  • price 1 of 4

The Supper Inn has been providing Melbourne revellers with cheap and delicious Chinese food at all hours for the past 20 years. Not much has changed over the years, and for that, we’ll always remain loyal and head straight to the Supper Inn when we’ve got the late-night munchies.

BYO: $3 per person for beer and wine

Mamak

  • Restaurants
  • Melbourne

They serve roti here in all its forms – savoury, with pools of curry sauce and a lentil mix, or as a sweet sugar-coated cone with fresh banana slices and a melting blob of ice cream. Plus they stuff them with minced pork, cabbage and egg (murtabak).

BYO: $4 per person for wine and beer

$5-$9 corkage

Dainty Sichuan Food
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Dainty Sichuan Food

  • Restaurants
  • South Yarra
  • price 1 of 4

This South Yarra treasure is the place where the chilli is hot and the Sichuan pepper is tinglingly, numbingly fresh. And while none of the food is what you’d call dainty, it’s certainly way up there with the best Sichuan we’ve ever had the pleasure of burning our mouths on. It’s cheap, too.

BYO: $8 per bottle

Read more
Afghan Gallery

  • Restaurants
  • Fitzroy

This Fitzroy institution is still going strong after two decades of deceptively simple Afghani food. Highlights include a qorma slow-cooked with chunks of tender eggplant; lightly spiced meat samosas with homemade yoghurt; and a smooth, delicately flavoured yellow dhal.

BYO: $5 per person

DOC Pizza and Mozzarella Bar

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Carlton
  • price 1 of 4

Just off Lygon Street is DOC – a pizza bar that means business. Thin crispy bases make the perfect partner for the simple core Italian ingredients – buffalo mozzarella, fior di latte and Italian smallgoods. Wash it down with a Campari or Italian beer, and finish up with a dessert pizza.

BYO: $8.50 per bottle

Ocha

The Ocha kitchen combines traditional and new techniques in its approach to Japanese fare, and it is are reintroducing its evening 10-course degustation menu held on the last Monday of every month with no BYO corkage fee.

BYO: Lunch every day and Wednesday evenings only. $15 per person (wine only)

 

Jinda Thai Restaurant

  • Restaurants
  • Abbotsford

Real authentic Thai food is what you'll get from Abbotsford's family-run Jinda Thai restaurant. A lunch and dinner menu offers made-to-order rice paper rolls, signature street food dishes such as kao kaa moo (stewed pork shanks on jasmine rice with spices, Chinese broccoli, pickled cabbage and a homemade garlic sauce) and favourites such as tom yum. Just be sure to book ahead, or you'll be standing out in the street waiting for your table.

BYO: $5 per person (wine only), daily

The Potsticker

  • Restaurants
  • Caulfield North

Malaysian and Chinese fare is this joint's bread and butter, plus it does yum cha daily with a staggering 60 different dim sim. The menu won't break the bank and it's vegetarian and gluten free friendly, so bring all your dietary-restricted friends.

BYO: $10 per bottle, wine only

$10+ corkage

The Recreation Bistro
Photograph: Graham Denholm

The Recreation Bistro

  • Restaurants
  • Bistros
  • Fitzroy North
  • price 2 of 4

The Recreation Bistro is smart pub dining without the pub. You can pop by for an easy drink- it has a modern-style bottle shop where you can drink a searching, global and local list alongside its Euro-smart menu. But, if nothing on their list or walls takes your fancy, you can bring your own bottle any night of the week. A number of wine-savvy locals are already in on the secret.

BYO: $25 per bottle, wine only

Sosta Cucina

  • Restaurants
  • North Melbourne

Turin-born chef Paolo Masciopinto has come on board (via Stokehouse and Grossi Florentino) to give this North Melbourne olde Italian a refreshing take on traditional flavours. If you can't hit the five-course degustation make sure you don't go past perfect buttery scampi and the delicate duck tortellini with a little duck liver parfait on the side.

BYO: $20 per bottle for tables of eight and under, Tuesday to Thursday

Scopri

  • Restaurants
  • Carlton

The chef here offers a seasonal rotating menu of Italian favourites made from Victoria’s finest local produce. They have an impressive cellar, but also encourage BYO. Hell, they can even tailor menus to match your wines if you are a serious oenophile. 

BYO: $25 per bottle 

The Carlton Wine Room
Photograph: Graham Denholm

The Carlton Wine Room

  • Restaurants
  • Carlton
  • price 2 of 4

If this neighbourhood wine bar game-changer doesn't have that particular drop you're after, they invite you to bring a bottle from home on Monday nights. It better be good, cos their list is expansive and impressive. Extra points for having a menu that's been specifically designed to match wine, and not the other way around.

BYO: $20 per bottle, Mondays only

Estelle
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Estelle

  • Restaurants
  • Modern Australian
  • Northcote
  • price 2 of 4

Scott Pickett's eatery Estelle is offering guests the chance to bring their own bottles to its wine bar. On Tuesdays and Wednesdays, the bar offers specials that set you back $30 to $35 per head, and if you bring your own wine you're in for a deliciously affordable evening.

BYO: $20 per bottle

For a post-dinner nightcap...

Show moreLoading animation
